The Member of Parliament for North Tongu has described as surprising, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s reluctance to completely suspend the Covid-19 testing process at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a Facebook post, accused the government of fueling the “cruel profiteering” by the company offering Covid-19 testing services.

On Sunday, March 27, President Akufo-Addo said fully vaccinated travellers into the country will not be required to take PCR tests before entering the country.

“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, would, however, need to provide a negative PCR test result of not more than 48 hours, will undergo an antigen test upon arrival at KIA, and will be offered vaccination there,” he added.

Mr Ablakwa, however, questioned why the charge for the Covid-19 test has not been reviewed.

According to him, the spread of the virus has tremendously declined, hence, the price for testing must reduce as well.

“Why should Frontiers apparently be allowed to still charge the unvaccinated $50 and $150 for an antigen test when virtually every country has seen drastic reductions with some charging as low as €15?” he quizzed on Sunday.

Referencing the President’s decision to make vaccination a requirement for visa acquisition, the legislator said, there is, therefore, no need for Frontiers Services to be operating at KIA.

“If truly our new national Covid-19 travel policy is to prevent the unvaccinated from travelling to Ghana via Kotoka, then all we need to do is to ask Frontiers to immediately close shop at the airport and get immigration to ensure no unvaccinated traveller enters our country,” he wrote.

