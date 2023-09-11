The Lone Stars of Liberia have arrived in Accra for the international friendly against the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday.

The 35-man contingent arrived in Accra at 4:30 a.m. via Royal Air Maroc Airlines.

While Ghana beat Central African Republic 2-1 to secure a ticket to the next Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire, Liberia failed to qualify after finishing third in their Group.

The friendly international will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, Togolese referee Attiogbe Komlan Attisso has been appointed to take care of the game.

He will be assisted by compatriots Adiwotso Komlan Domenyo and Ourotou Tsamola Wassiou.