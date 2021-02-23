An elder with the Church of Pentecost has said monitoring activities of Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Life (LGBTQI+) in Ghana is an exercise in futility.

Elder Amos Kelvin-Annan said their activities are clandestine, hence it will be extremely difficult for the state to regulate their activities.

“There used to be less than five gay night clubs in Ghana but now we have over 20,” he revealed in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

This comes in the wake of public uproar over the opening of an office by the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.

Religious groups such as the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council have called on the government to summon foreign diplomats supporting advocacy for LGBTQI rights in Ghana.

Others are also calling for a ban on the open advocacy by the group since it is an affront to the country’s norms and traditions.

But Mr Kelvin-Annan maintained that choosing violence over tactfulness is not the way to go.

“We should be humane in our response because they [LGBTQI] operate like submarines due to the abuse,” he noted.

The Life coach and youth counsellor said members of the LGBTQI community are victims of sexual abuse, hence deserve to be shown love.

He blamed the phenomenon on the incessant divorce cases in the country which has made marriage very unattractive to the youth.

“Whenever normal looks boring, abnormality looks attractive,” he bemoaned.

He appealed for decorum in the discussions since the lenses on the international community are on Ghana.