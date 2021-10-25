The host of Adom Ahengua and the Accra Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries, Bishop Yaw Owusu-Ansah, has waded into the controversial debate on homosexual activities in Ghana.

He said the practice is alien to the Ghanaian culture and values and must be rejected with the bill to criminalise the activities passed immediately.

Bishop Owusu-Ansah explained the country’s next generation is the target and will be affected by whatever the outcome of the bill will be, hence, President Nana Akufo-Addo must endeavour not to disappoint with his position on the debate.

His comments come a few days after the President emphasised the need for civil debate and tolerance as Parliament works towards a vote on the controversial anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM, he said there is a need for members of the public to respect opposing views on the matter.

“What I would hope for is that the debate itself be civil, that we will recognise the need for us to be tolerant of each other even when there are opposing views.

“I think it will be a credit to Ghanaian democracy if this matter is handled in the correct manner. I can’t feel pressured,” the President said.

However, speaking on Adom FM, the man of God said though Parliament will have to pass the bill, the President has the ultimate say.

He added: “I don’t agree with the President’s position that we should leave it for Parliament but I cannot fight him but he should not disappoint the next generation.”

In his view, what he can do for the country amid the controversial debate is to lift prayers especially for the next generation, stating he will not rest until a desirable result is achieved.

Watch the video attached for more: