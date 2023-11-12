Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona came from behind to beat struggling Alaves in La Liga.

Samu Omorodion’s goal after 18 seconds had given the visitors a shock lead.

Lewandowski headed the hosts level from Jules Kounde’s cross and then scored the winner from the penalty spot after Raphinha was fouled.

The result leaves Barca third in the table, four points behind surprise leaders Girona and two adrift of second-placed Real Madrid.

Lewandowski’s goals were his sixth and seventh in the Spanish top flight this season, ending a run of six games without a goal for the 35-year-old, his worst sequence at club level since February 2011 with Borussia Dortmund.

However, they masked a disjointed performance from Xavi’s side, with Omorodion’s goal the fastest conceded by Barcelona in a home league match this century.

The hosts, who were playing in a half-empty Barcelona Olympic Stadium, with the Nou Camp under renovation, were also fortunate not to fall further behind with Omorodion missing a glorious close-range chance to double Alaves’ lead.

“We need to be conscious about our moment and be self-critical, we are not playing good football lately and need to improve mightily going forward,” Xavi told Movistar Plus.

“The international break has arrived in good time and will do good for us, so we can reflect and work hard to correct our mistakes. I’m optimistic and I think we have enough talent and grit to come back much better in two weeks.”