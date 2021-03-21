Robert Lewandowski scored a first-half hat-trick as 10-man Bayern Munich thrash Stuttgart to go four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern’s Alphonso Davies was sent off after 12 minutes only for Lewandowski to open the scoring five minutes later.

Serge Gnabry doubled Bayern’s advantage and Lewandowski completed his hat-trick with two further goals before half-time.

The Poland striker has now scored 42 times for Bayern this season.

With referee Daniel Schlager showing Davies a straight red for a foul on Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo, Bayern’s winning run – which stood at five going into Saturday’s game – initially looked in danger.

However, three goals in the following 11 minutes put the game beyond doubt and the hosts cantered to all three points after the restart.