Manchester City’s quadruple dream is still alive after the Citizens struck two late goals to charge into the FA Cup semi-finals courtesy of a 2-0 win at Everton.

Ilkay Gundogan broke the deadlock six minutes from the end after the Toffees’ rookie keeper, Joao Virginia, had tipped Aymeric Laporte’s shot on to the bar.

Substitute Kevin de Bruyne then wrapped up the victory when he raced through to fire home at the death.

It came as a real relief for Pep Guardiola after his team was restricted to few opportunities as they were frustrated by Everton’s defensive gameplan.

The Toffees did see a Yerry Mina header cleared off the line at the end of the first half, but were pegged back for long spells as City probed.

Everton, who last won a major trophy back in 1995, will now lick their wounds over the international break before hosting Crystal Palace on Easter Monday. Man City’s charge on all front continues when they travel to Leicester on Saturday, April 3.