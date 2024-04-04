Ranking Member on Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor is calling for a collaborative effort to resolve the erratic power supply being experienced in the country.

According to him, despite the constant denial by the government and its communicators that the erratic power supply was not a “dumsor”, a report by Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), indicates that there is a fuel problem.

In an earlier report sighted by JoyNews, GRIDCo had attributed the power crisis to fuel shortage and maintenance issues.

The report also demanded that fuel be made available to the Aksa Power Station and Kakatiya Thermal Power Station (KTPP) to serve as a strategic stock in the absence of Gas to ensure a reliable electricity supply.

Commenting on this report on Joy FM’s Top Story on April 3, Mr Jinapor recalled the public relations gimmicks the government had played concerning the power crisis.

“What beats my imagination is how the government and its communicators could think that they can take all of us on that ride.

“It really beat my imagination that [with] 30 million Ghanaians you think that you can just take us on this ride with this flimsy excuse of so-called transformer overload.

“When transformers are not overloaded, it means that there is too much supply of power. So, why are we now curtailing the supply of power to our neighbouring countries?

“Now the official document from GRIDCo on their letterhead authenticated document establishes that we have been shedding load because of fuel challenges.