The Chief Executive Officer of Party Tree Bakes says the Covid-19 pandemic has presented opportunities for companies and entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

Mrs. Thara B Mills said the global pandemic requires that businesses adjust or make changes to suit the current situation.

The entrepreneur made the call during the opening of her new business venture, Party Tree Bakes at Adjiriganor in Accra.

While the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the global economy and trade, Tara said many businesses across the world are seeking new opportunities to survive the crisis with creativity, self-reliance and adjustments to local conditions.

“I opened this new business due to hard work and prayer. I see opportunities in this coronavirus era so other entrepreneurs should take advantage of it” she added.

Her motivation for opening Party Tree Bakes, she explained is to provide healthy food for her customers in the COVID-19 era.

“At Party Tree Bakes, customer satisfaction is our goal so we go the extra mile to ensure that our customers are satisfied with our products and services” she stated.

Mrs. Thara B. Mills added that, they provide healthy breakfast and good bakes, beverages, smoothies, juices, cakes and bread for all occasions.

“We also do delivery services and serve at events as well” she added.