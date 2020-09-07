A radio discussion between a communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ended in chaos.

The segment was aimed at a comparison of achievements for both parties on Walewale -based Eagle FM.

The debate was between the NDC’s Walelwale constituency Communications Officer, Ali Wuni Abdul-majeed and the North East Regional Treasurer of the NPP, Mustapha Sumani.

The NPP debator, who cited the creation of the six new regions, was of a strong conviction the incumbent had achieved a lot than the erstwhile administration.

In a rebuttal, the NDC representative noted it was the collective efforts of successive governments that prepared the grounds.

But, the arguments led to tempers flying leading to chaos in the studio.