Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has called on Ghanaians to throw their support behind the Black Stars as they kick start their World Cup campaign today.

The Black Stars are housed in group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Taking to his Twitter page, he stated that he was “optimistic that the Black Stars will make us proud.”

He said, “Together, let’s support our Stars to victory as they show the results of their hardwork, teamwork, leadership and discipline. Come on Black Stars.”

Come on Black Stars 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/djISETUV4R — Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) November 23, 2022

Fans will be expecting the Black Stars to put in a good effort to get positive results out on Portugal’s match which kicks off at 16:00 PM GMT.

Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stages for the third time in this tournament.