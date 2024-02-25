New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante-Akim North constituency in the Ashanti region, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi has advised his fellow majority caucus legislators to work together to achieve their objectives.

His comments follow the official announcement of the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s resignation from his position as leader of the party.

Before this announcement, there had been rumours of an authority outside Parliament planning to oust the Majority Leader.

This divided the Majority caucus into two factions, one faction led by First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu insisting that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu be maintained, while the others asserted that it was time for the Deputy Majority Leader to step into the Majority’s position.

According to Appiah-Kubi, these changes have already been made; therefore, it is time for the NPP MPs to put the past behind them and channel their energies into the campaign so that the NPP can achieve its utmost objective of ‘breaking the 8’.

Speaking on JoyFM’s TopStory on February 23, he said “The way forward is for us to accept the situation as it is and reorganise ourselves and mobilise a lot more energy into the campaign, so we are not looking back.

“We are not going to ask questions of this and whatnot. What we have is what we have so how do we make what we have more efficient, more effective to realise the objectives of the party? This is what we are going to do. And I am sure everybody will lend a hand in promoting this collective idea,” he said.