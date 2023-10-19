Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians especially the youth to vote wisely in the 2024 general elections.

Describing the 2024 elections as the most critical election in Ghana’s history, he urged electorates to vote massively for the NDC.

“It will determine whether we continue on the slippery path of fake promises, or we take a new trajectory and have people who will come and serve with integrity and patriotism so that we can get our country out of the economic crisis in which it is,” the former President said.

Mr. Mahama said this while addressing the chiefs and people in the Ketu North Municipality at this year’s Penyi Nugoryiza durbar.

He bemoaned Ghana’s present economic situation and said the current administration has imposed “severe hardships” on citizens.

Dr James Klutse Avedzi, Member of Parliament for Ketu North, who was also present at the ceremony asked sympathizers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to “repent” and join the NDC.

“Mahama is coming to correct all the wrongs of the NPP so we can have our lives back,” Dr Avedzi said.

Mr Edem Agbana, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ketu North said the current leadership had failed the young people, most of whom were without jobs.

He therefore appealed to constituents to ensure NDC returns to power after the 2024 polls to ease their stress.

Mr. Mahama was also enstooled as the Development chief with the title ‘Togbi Dunenyo |, the Nugoryifia at the ceremony.

