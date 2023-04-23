Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his well-wishes to Ghanaians and the entire Muslim community as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Addressing the public on Saturday, April 22, the Vice President thanked the Almighty Allah for providing strength and guiding Muslims through the long month of fasting.

He urged Muslims to celebrate Eid with their loved ones to promote peace among the Muslim community and the Ghanaian populace at large.

Dr Bawumia said this in a video with his wife, Samira Bawumia as Muslims mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

Eid al-Fitr [“Festival of Breaking Fast”] is a time of official receptions and private visits when friends greet one another, presents are given, new clothes are worn, and the graves of relatives are visited.

Dr Bawumia said “Eid-ul-Fitr is here with us again and it is that special moment to be thankful to the Almighty Allah for giving us strength and endurance to go through a month-long fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“Having been at our spiritual, compassionate and charitable best during the past month, let us mark Eid with our families and loved ones to further promote peace, love and brotherhood.”

Also, the wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia expressed her goodwill message to Muslims and asked Allah to grant His reward for the sacrifices made during the holy month.

“As we see to uphold this beautiful virtue of Ramadan even beyond Eid, we also pray to the Almighty Allah for all of His rewards for our sacrifices and good deeds during Ramadan. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr to all,” he said.