New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Women’s organiser, Kate Gyamfua, has appealed to Ghanaians to be patient with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, following her continuous absence from Parliamentary duties without permission.

To miss Gyamfua, she does not see madam Safo as stubborn or recalcitrant and therefore urged the public to be patient with her as she will certainly be back.

“The issue of Adwoa Safo is not pleasant because people keep asking when she will come but I want to urge everyone to give her time as she will soon be back. She took some leave days as we are all aware and so I am sure with time she will come back,” she told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.

Knowing who miss Safo is, madam Gyamfua said the absentee MP takes her time to do things and so she should be given some time.

On October 6, 2021, President Akufo-Addo extended the leave of absence from office for the Gender Minister.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP’s leave, which she sought for personal reasons, was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.

However, the former Procurement Minister could not resume and requested an extension. It did not, however, state when she will resume.

