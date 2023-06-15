The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for immediate action to abolish witch camps in Ghana.

The MP has described the existence of these camps as embarrassing, abuse of rights and discrimination against the aged.

Mr Ablakwa was speaking on the floor of Parliament over the abuse of older persons, particularly women in society.

He queried why the older vulnerable and poor are called withes and not rich and endowed ones.

The MP hit hard at pastors and prophets who are quick to tag older people as witches, inciting children against their parents.

Meanwhile, former Gender Minister, Cynthia Morrison, in 2020 said it will not be an easy task for her sector to close down the various witch camps in the northern part of the country.

This, according to Mrs Cynthia Morrison, is because the camps serve as a safe haven for the people, especially women who have been accused of witchcraft.

