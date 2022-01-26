President Nana Akufo-Addo has pleaded to the Bawku Naaba, Asirfi Azorka Abugrago II, to help government ensure peace in the area.

President Akufo-Addo made an appeal when Naaba Asigri Azorka Abugrago and his elders paid a courtesy call to the Jubilee House for deliberation on the renewed conflict.

The President, during his address, urged Naaba Asirigi to cooperate with government to bring peace to Bawku.

“If I don’t uphold the laws of Ghana who will? So with this background, I’m hoping that Bawku Naba will also find a way to cooperate with government to bring peace to the area,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He lamented on the cost of maintaining security as these funds could be used to develop Bawku area in the Upper East.

“The monies we spent on security at Bawku, these monies could be used to develop the place, so I asked him here so we could find a way to work towards all of us to bring peace and calm and understanding to Bawku,” he said.

