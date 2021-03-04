Victorien Adebayor has joined Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities on a short-term loan, according to his club, HB Køge.

The Nigerien will continue his development with the Royals for the rest of the year.

Adebayor returns to Ghana where he stayed for two years playing for Inter Allies.

During that period, the 24-year-old took the league by storm scoring 20 goals in 24 games.

As a result, he earned a move to Denmark and signed a three-year deal with HB Køge. However, the player has failed to settle after moving to Europe and the director of the club Per Rud believes a temporary return to home could help the forward’s career.

Victorien Adebayor

“In this way, we meet the wishes of Adebayor. For personal reasons, he has a strong need to be close to his family for the time to come. We have listened to that.”

Adebayor becomes Legon Cities’ fourth mid-season transfer joining Hans Kwofie, Justice Anane and Richmond Antwi.

Legon Cities will be hoping the newly purchased attackers will help propel the club which currently sits 13th in the league.

The Royals play Eleven Wonders on matchday 17 but Adebayor will not feature in the game as he is yet to join the squad.