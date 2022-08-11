Medical Doctors providing health assistance to Eric Boafo who was hit by a stray bullet during the chieftaincy clash at Akropong on Saturday have amputated his left leg.

The procedure, according to the health practitioners, was necessary to save his life, which was the only available option.

The victim, who went through a successful procedure at the main theatre, has been sent to the recovery room at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

Fianko Bekoe, the younger brother of the victim, who has been speaking to Citi News, called for justice to prevail.

“We haven’t heard anything, but we are pleading with the Inspector-General of Police and anybody to help the family out and help our brother because this is something we never thought of,” he added.

Tension is mounting up in the Akuapem traditional area ahead of the Odwira festival and the police have deployed a team to the community.