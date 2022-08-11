The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC has expressed shock at the special prosecutor’s office report implicating Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.

Mrs Asomah-Hinneh is the owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member indicted by the SP over influence peddling.

According to Abronye, someone may have failed to do due diligence as Mrs Asomah-Hinneh may not be the one culpable.

He has therefore called on the office to rather surcharge the person in charge of the assessment instead of Madam Jacqueline who, according to him, has little knowledge of such issues.

“I think someone didn’t do their job well. If we don’t have evidence in the report that the woman used her position to influence the goods then where from the undue influence? The person who was involved in the assessment must be surcharged when it comes to such issues.

“Asking the owner of Labianca to refund the money is not the way to go because she is not knowledgeable academically,” he said.

The investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022, and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” said the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.

According to the report, Ms Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labiance Company Ltd.

But, Abronye maintains Ms Asomah-Hinneh cannot be blamed.

“Although she is involved in business, she lacks what it takes academically to independently do her own assessment,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

Listen to the audio below for more of Abronye’s submissions on the issue:

READ ALSO: