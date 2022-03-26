An economics lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University, Dr Smart Sarpong, has urged government to scrap two ministries in order to have extra money to help cushion Ghana’s crippling economy.

The two, according to him, are the Fisheries and Sanitation ministries.

Dr Sarpong, speaking on Adom TV’s The Big Agenda show, said these ministries were created from a mother Ministry, hence must be re-attached to help save money.

“The Fisheries Ministry can be added back to the Agric Ministry as well as Sanitation Ministry being added to Local government Ministry so the money used to run these ministries can be used on something else,” Dr Sarpong stated.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in January 2021 collapsed seven of the ministries he created in 2017 when he took over from John Mahama.

During the President’s first term, his office was made up of 123 appointees, with about 36 substantive ministers, seven ministers of state, 48 deputy ministers, 16 regional ministers and 16 deputy regional ministers.



But Dr Sarpong thinks scrapping the above-mentioned Ministries will also help government make some additional money and invest it in other areas.

His proposal comes at a time government is adopting measures to mitigate the impact of the global economic difficulties in Ghana.