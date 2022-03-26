The Wassa East District Educational Directorate has rendered an apology to the chiefs and elders of Osenso over the D/A basic school pupils’ brutality.

The apology was rendered in a meeting with the traditional leaders for being at the receiving end of students’ physical attack over lack of furniture.

Over 150 school pupils of Oseneso D/A Basic school in the Wasa East of the Western Region demonstrated through the principal streets of the community and eventually assaulted chiefs and elders of the community for doing little to provide them with furniture.

The Deputy Director of Wasa East Educational directorate, who led the delegation to the community, Ernest Afeku, described the action of the school children as unfortunate which shouldn’t happen again.

The chief of Oseneso, Nana Yaw Gyesi II, who had his fare share of the attack accepted the apology in good faith.

He further assured the GES delegation that, the chiefs and the entire Oseneso community will collaborate with the teachers, to ensure that the face of the school gets a facelift.