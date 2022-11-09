Cromwell Gray LLP, lawyers for the celebrated investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has urged the public to disregard false reportage within a section of the media that the Supreme Court of Ghana presided over by Baffoe-Bonnie, JSC, has ordered the journalist to testify without a mask in the case of the Republic v Kwesi Nyantakyi & Another.

According to a seven-point release, the lawyers indicated that the Supreme Court in its ruling on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, did not make such an order or that their client is being compelled by the apex court to appear in court without his mask.

It was reported in the media that the Supreme Court had quashed an Accra High Court order for the journalist, to testify in-camera against Kwesi Nyantakyi for issues captured in his documentary dubbed ‘Number 12: When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm’.

The lawyers for the journalist debunked the reportage indicating that their client, Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team, will continue to wear the iconic face beads as a symbol of impartial anonymity in investigative journalism.

“Anas may choose to testify as a prosecution witness or not. Anas and his Tiger Eye team will continue to wear the iconic face beads as a symbol of impartial anonymity in investigative journalism and to highlight the extreme risks in that line of duty,” the statement of Cromwell Gray LLP issued on November 8, clarified.

