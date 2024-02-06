Private legal practitioner and a communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Twum Barimah, has backed calls by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament for a special audit of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

This was Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George alleged that, revenues generated by the NSA after renting out the facility for an event were not deposited into the agency’s regular account.

At the Committee siting on Monday, February, 5 directed a probe into the activities of the Authority.

In support, Mr. Twum-Barimah on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday backed PAC’s decision.

He criticised the Attorney General (AG), Godred Yeboah Dame for failing to prosecute government officials

Mr. Twum-Barimah charged AG to set up a committee in his office to address prosecutions in collaboration with the Chief Justice of the country.

“The Attorney General isn’t helping the country. He has turned a blind eye to certain issues that must be seriously addressed. The Attorney General must set up a whole unit for the public accounts committee. The Chief Justice should also create a special court to handle matters coming from the PAC for prosecution,” he said.

