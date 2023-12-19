The World Health Organization (WHO) proudly launched the Health Transformation Leaders training program on December 18, 2023. High-level representation from national and regional levels, including state ministers of health, heads of regional health bureaus, director generals, and deputies of agencies, was in attendance, making this event a resounding success.

This holistic approach to leadership development was first developed for WHO AFRO staff. Following its success, the Regional Committee of 2020 recommended extending the program to Member States. The program was piloted in Congo and subsequently launched cohorts in Benin, Ghana, and Niger, benefitting over 150 senior health sector officials. This year, WHO Ethiopia is thrilled to launch the program’s first cohort in Ethiopia.

Dr Nonhlanhla Dlamini, WHO representative a.i., said, “I especially want to thank the Ministry of Health Ethiopia for its efforts in introducing extensive changes to health sector governance through its program. In collaboration with WHO, the Ethiopia Ministry of Health, we have designed this bold, relevant and timely program which will contribute to making Ethiopia’s health leadership community more results-oriented, accountable and better equipped to deliver on their mandate of improving the health of every Ethiopian.”

This initiative is a significant step towards transforming the healthcare landscape in Ethiopia. It has brought together some of the most renowned international trainers and coaches to guide us through this journey. The aim is to empower health leaders with the knowledge, skills, and expertise necessary to navigate the complexities of modern healthcare and drive positive change within their respective institutions and regions.



“Ethiopia is one of the exemplary countries in the region that have demonstrated strong leadership and political commitment to achieve ambitious results in the past two decades, including the Millennium Development Goals.” Said Dr Enias Baganizi from the World Bank

The training program promises to be an extraordinary learning experience that inspires new ideas, fosters collaboration and promotes innovation. Over the next few days, participants will engage in interactive sessions, case studies, and workshops designed to enhance their strategic thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.



On behalf of Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Nsarhaza, Kizito Bishikwabo said, “WHO’s Pathways to Leadership for Health Transformation program aims to bring together senior leaders to redefine health leadership and equip them with essential skills for impactful change. Let us seize this opportunity to elevate healthcare leadership and ultimately improve the lives of those we serve.”

Trainers and coaches bring a wealth of expertise in healthcare management, policy development, and organizational transformation. They will share best practices, insights, and real-world examples to help our participants address current challenges and seize opportunities for improvement.

H.E. Dr. Lia Tadesse, Minister, Ministry of Health, Ethiopia, said, “Investing in the professional growth of our health leaders is crucial to creating a sustainable future for our healthcare system. This training program represents a vital step in building capacity and enhancing the competencies required to respond effectively to the evolving demands of our health sector.” H.E. the Minister also requests that all esteemed partners, including WHO, continue supporting subsequent trainings. “The transformative impact of this program reaches far beyond the individuals participating today. By training up to team lead level, we aim to nurture a generation of leaders who will drive the future of healthcare in Ethiopia.”

This leadership program aims to encourage insightful conversations, meaningful interactions, and long-lasting relationships among all participants.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) – Ethiopia.