A man said to be a Lathe Turner has been arrested and charged for allegedly manufacturing short guns in his machine shop in Accra.

Nicholas Issah Ativi, also known as Mawutor Mawuli, was arraigned on Monday, January 23 and pleaded not guilty.

Though the police say he admitted to manufacturing short guns, he was charged with possession of firearms without proper authority.

He has been granted bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties by the Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah.

The case has been adjourned to February 8 while the prosecution has been directed to file their disclosures within time.

The brief facts of the case as presented to the court by ASP Emmanuel Haligah were that the Accused Nicholas Issah Ativi aka Mawutor Mawuli is a Lathe Turner and a resident of Odawna in Accra.

He said in the month of December, last year, the police administration launched a special operation nationwide to ensure incident-free before, during and after the Christmas period.

ASP Haligah said as part of the operations, the police mounted special checkpoints across the Accra metropolis focusing on suspected motorbike riders and their pillion riders.

He said on January 16, this year, at about 1330 hours the accused was arrested by police on duty at Ghanaian Times Roundabout Snap checkpoint.

He told the court that the accused was then handed over to the criminal investigation department for further investigations.

The prosecutor said the Accused was later taken to his place of abode for a search to be conducted.

ASP Haligah said upon the search, two locally manufactured short guns, two machetes, three jack knives and six daggers were retrieved.

He said during the investigation the accused admitted ownership of the exhibits found in his room and stated that he manufactured the two locally made short guns and the six daggers in his machine shop.

But the three knives and two machetes he bought them from Dabala Market in the Volta Region and the Timber Market in Accra.

After investigations, he was charged with the offence