State prosecutors handling the case involving six policemen accused of their involvement in bullion van robberies in Accra have withdrawn the case.

This comes after months of prosecution not being able to file witness statements in compliance with the law needed to continue with the hearing of the case.

When the case was called at the Accra Circuit court last Wednesday, the presiding judge, Patricia Amponsah, discharged all six policemen after the state prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, stated that it was the decision of the prosecution to withdraw the case due to frustration by the representatives of the accused persons.

Accused persons

The then-accused persons, Constable Affisu, Yaro Ibrahim, Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu, Constable Albert Ofosu and Razak Alhassan, were first remanded on March 9, this year, when they made their first appearance in court.

Ibrahim and Ofosu were charged with an attempt to commit robbery while Affisu, Boadu, Jamedu and Alhassan were charged with abetment.

On February 22, this year, the prosecutor said the police received a report of an attack on the bullion van at North Kaneshie.

He said subsequently, the police launched investigations into the alleged robbery, which led to the arrest of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah, alias Pablo (deceased], who admitted the offence during interrogation.

DSP Asare added that further enquiries led to the arrest of Lance Corporal Stephen Nyame (also deceased) and the accused persons, Constable Affisu, Yaro Ibrahim, Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu and Constable Albert Ofosu.

According to the prosecutor, during investigations, the late L/pl. Nyame and Constable Ansah admitted taking part in the robberies and mentioned two Nigerians, including Omor Naija, as accomplices who were currently on the run and that some of the weapons used in the robberies were with their Nigerian accomplices around Ashaiman.

He added that on March 6, 2022, L/pl. Nyame and Constable Ansah led the police to Ashaiman to apprehend the two Nigerian suspects, which led to the death of L/pl. Nyame and Constable Ansah, who sustained gunshots during the operation.

The accused persons had since then been appearing before court and were remanded in police custody for 10 months pending bail, which was denied more than five times.

Strike Out

Lawyers for the accused persons — Justin Terriwajjah, David Bondorin, Jango Nuhu, Devine Dotse Tettey, Andrews Kudzo Vortia and Emmanuel Larbi — at each appearance in court all took turns to pray for bail for their clients.

They repeatedly argued that the constant delay by prosecution meant their clients were being kept in custody as a form of punishment even before the trial began.

They further accused the prosecution of not having any concrete evidence against the accused persons; hence, the constant delay in filing the documents.

Again, they accused the prosecution of not promoting justice with their constant delay and inability or refusal to file the witness statements for the trial to commence.

The presiding judge, Mrs Amponsah, for want of evidence on July 13, this year, threatened to strick out the case and directed that a copy of the order be submitted to the Attorney General’s office.

The case had since been hanging till they were discharged on Wednesday.

