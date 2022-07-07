State prosecutors are expected to call a third witness in the case in the trial of a KNUST lecturer accused of kidnapping his wife.

Dr Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey is standing trial for allegedly kidnapping his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko and the deceit of a public officer.

Two other accomplices, Yaw Boateng and Justice Appiah have also been charged for theft and dishonest receipt.

The third prosecution witness, a teaching assistant, is the person from the office of the embattled Head of Petroleum Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to be called by the Attorney General’s office to testify.

The court was informed during Thursday’s hearing the witness who lives outside Ashanti Region is indisposed, the reason for his absence in court.

Also missing in court on Thursday was the first accused, Dr Aggrey and second accused, Yaw Boateng who is accused of stealing the Infinix mobile phone of the missing Lands Commission staff, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko.

But Counsel for Dr Aggrey and the third accused, Justice Appiah were present in court.

The family of the missing Senior Lands Administrative Officer were, however, in court to monitor proceedings.

The hearing is adjourned to July 19 and 21 to enable the witness to testify in court.

