Luke Phibion Masamvu, the Zimbabwean lawmaker who represented Mutasa North constituency, has died of Coronavirus.

The former legislator, who was a well-known businessman in Marondera, Bindura and Manicaland Province, died on Saturday, January 30, at the age of 62 and left behind 79 children and 12 wives.

Family spokesperson and brother to the late businessman, John Masamvu, told state media that the family is devastated by the loss.

Mr Masamvu said:

“It is a very sad day for the entire Masamvu family. We have lost a big family man who also served his country in Parliament.”

Zanu PF politician and Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister, Tinoda Machakaire, also said that his death was a huge loss to the nation.

The Deputy Minister said:

“I was really saddened to learn of the untimely passing on of the former Honourable Member of Parliament and businessman Cde LP Masamvu. I am praying for the family at this trying time. Losing a loved father is not easy at all. The wound never heals. My prayer for the family is that they find the strength to keep going.”