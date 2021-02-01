President Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure stakeholders adhere to the Covid-19 protocols at the various stadia.

Some 25 percent of spectators are expected at all the stadia as part of the measures to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the nation, President Akufo-Addo said these bodies should ensure the safety of spectators.

“The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance to the 25% stadium capacity with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing of masks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak has been ordered to play the rest of their Ghana Premier League matches behind-closed-doors after they breached Covid-19 protocols in their game against local rivals, Accra Great Olympics on Saturday night.

Accra Hearts of Oak lost 2-0 to Accra Great Olympics on Saturday, January 30, 2021, in an encounter that saw more than the required 25 percent spectators at the stadium and around the VIP area.