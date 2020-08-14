A dramatic late deflected Tyler Adams goal gave RB Leipzig a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.

Atletico were without Thomas Partey in midfield while RB Leipzig were starting the quarter-final without Timo Werner, who had moved to Chelsea.

It was Atletico who dominated, but chances were few and far between for both sides. Yannick Carrasco forced Peter Gulacsi into a smart stop, and both sides forced the ‘keeper’s to deal with a header from set-pieces.

In the second half, Dani Olmo’s brilliant header put his side ahead to shock Diego Simeone’s side into life with his fifth goal in 14 RB appearances.

With a touch over half an hour remaining, record signing Joao Felix was brought on to save the game and it took him a little more than 10 minutes to win and then convert a penalty with an assist from Diego Costa.

As full time drew near, Marcel Sabitzer fizzed a pass down the left for Angelino, allowing the left-back to pick out Adams. His shot flicked off Stefan Savic to beat Jan Oblak and gift Leipzig a place in the semis.

Winners will play Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals, with the game scheduled to kick-off at 8pm BST in Lisbon. The winner of that fixture will be allocated ‘home’ advantage for the final in the same stadium.