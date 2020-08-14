Thirty-one players have earned call ups to the National U-20 female team (Black Princesses) to begin camping ahead of the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifying matches.

The Black Princesses started preparation in March before traveling to participate in an International Women’s Day friendly with Morocco. The team was in shape for their first leg encounter with Guinea Bissau but was forced to break camp due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 31 invited players are to report to the Supernnuation Hostel in Cape Coast on Friday, August 13, 2020, to begin preparations for the qualifiers.

All players, technical staff and essential service providers will go through the mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Below is the full list:

GOALKEEPERS

Grace Banwaa – Hasaacas Ladies

Barikisu Ishahaku- Northern Ladies

Selina Abalansa – Soccer Intellectuals

Cynthia Kolan – Pearlpia Ladies

Kerrie McCarthy- Kumasi Sports Academy

DEFENDERS

Justice Tweneboa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Cecelia Hagan – Sea Lions

Queenabel Ankrah – Hasaacas Ladies

Tedina Sekyere- Dreamz Ladies

Faustina Aidoo -Halifax Ladies

Sophia Dadzie- Sea Lions

Nina Norshie – Valued Girls

Diana Antwi – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Blessing Shine Agbomadzi- Sea Lions

Lauratu Issaka – Mfantsiman Ladies

MIDFIELDERS

Patience Kundok-Peterson- Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Grace Acheampong – Ashtown Ladies

Fuseina Mumuni – PearlPia Ladies

Evelyn Badu – Hasaacas Ladies

Comfort Yeboah – Soccer Intellectuals

Joyce Larbi – Kumasi Sports Academy

Suzzy Dede Teye – Ladystrikers

ATTACKERS

Milot Abena Pokua – Hasaacas Ladies

Mukarama Abdulai – Northern Ladies

Abdul Rahman Barikisu – PearlPia Ladies

Faustina Akpo- Halifax Ladies

Doris Boaduwaa – Hasaacas Ladies

Sandra Owusu Ansah – Zouch Mosbec FC

Rahama Jafar – Northern Ladies

Rafia Kulchire Alhassan – Hasaacas Ladies

Abigail Tutuwaa – Prisons Ladies

The Black Princesses will take on Guinea Bissau in a World Cup qualifier game in September 2020