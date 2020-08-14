Thirty-one players have earned call ups to the National U-20 female team (Black Princesses) to begin camping ahead of the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifying matches.
The Black Princesses started preparation in March before traveling to participate in an International Women’s Day friendly with Morocco. The team was in shape for their first leg encounter with Guinea Bissau but was forced to break camp due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The 31 invited players are to report to the Supernnuation Hostel in Cape Coast on Friday, August 13, 2020, to begin preparations for the qualifiers.
All players, technical staff and essential service providers will go through the mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival.
Below is the full list:
- GOALKEEPERS
Grace Banwaa – Hasaacas Ladies
Barikisu Ishahaku- Northern Ladies
Selina Abalansa – Soccer Intellectuals
Cynthia Kolan – Pearlpia Ladies
Kerrie McCarthy- Kumasi Sports Academy
- DEFENDERS
Justice Tweneboa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Cecelia Hagan – Sea Lions
Queenabel Ankrah – Hasaacas Ladies
Tedina Sekyere- Dreamz Ladies
Faustina Aidoo -Halifax Ladies
Sophia Dadzie- Sea Lions
Nina Norshie – Valued Girls
Diana Antwi – Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Blessing Shine Agbomadzi- Sea Lions
Lauratu Issaka – Mfantsiman Ladies
- MIDFIELDERS
Patience Kundok-Peterson- Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Grace Acheampong – Ashtown Ladies
Fuseina Mumuni – PearlPia Ladies
Evelyn Badu – Hasaacas Ladies
Comfort Yeboah – Soccer Intellectuals
Joyce Larbi – Kumasi Sports Academy
Suzzy Dede Teye – Ladystrikers
- ATTACKERS
Milot Abena Pokua – Hasaacas Ladies
Mukarama Abdulai – Northern Ladies
Abdul Rahman Barikisu – PearlPia Ladies
Faustina Akpo- Halifax Ladies
Doris Boaduwaa – Hasaacas Ladies
Sandra Owusu Ansah – Zouch Mosbec FC
Rahama Jafar – Northern Ladies
Rafia Kulchire Alhassan – Hasaacas Ladies
Abigail Tutuwaa – Prisons Ladies
The Black Princesses will take on Guinea Bissau in a World Cup qualifier game in September 2020