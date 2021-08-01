It was a difficult moment for family and sympathisers as they pay their last respects to late journalist Sekyere Poporo Boateng and his wife, Yaa Akyaa.

The solemn event took place at the Echoing Hills Village, Madina Social Welfare in Accra on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The ceremony was held with strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

A thanksgiving service will take place on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Harvest Chapel International at Adentan from 9:00 am.

The late Boateng became a household name in the media industry due to his unique style of delivering the Akan news.

Wofa Sekyere Boateng, as he was affectionately called, passed on on Monday, June 7, 2021, aged 74.

His wife, Rose Yaa Akyaa Boateng, aged 67, who was taking care of the deceased, also passed on about two months earlier.