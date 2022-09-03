Former Ghana star, Laryea Kingston, has quit his role as coach of the Right to Dream Academy U-18s team.

He left his role a month ago, per Joy Sports sources.

The former Black Stars winger’s decision is said to be motivated by his desire to pursue a bigger challenge.

In January 2022, Kingston’s U-18 Right to Dream side was moved to Denmark, where he was based until his resignation.

The 41-year-old is leaving the Nodsjaelland-affiliated club after a three-year spell. Kingston started his journey with the club in August 2019.

He has led the Akosombo-based side to tournaments like the 2019 J League International Youth Cup in Japan and a tour of Egypt last year.

He was linked with the Hearts of Oak job when Kosta Papic left post in 2021 before Samuel Boadu’s appointment.