The Ghana Tertiary Commission (GTEC) has released the list of both accredited and unaccredited programmes run by two of the top public universities in the country.

Earlier this week, the Audit Service published its latest report which revealed that over 600 programmes run by the two leading universities are without accreditation.

Out of 360 programmes run by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), only 61 are accredited. The University of Ghana has 374 of its programmes unaccredited.

This casts doubt on the worthiness of the certificates they issue to persons who participate in such programmes.

The full list of these programmes have been published on the website of GTEC. Checks by myjoyonline with the Director-General, Dr. Mohammed Salifu confirmed that the published list is up to date.

after every board meeting,” he wrote in response to our question.

For KNUST, accreditation for programmes including B.A. Political Science, B.A. Sociology, B.Sc. Computer Engineering, B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Mathematics, MPhil Political Science, MSc Mathematics PhD English, PhD Sociology have expired.

Whereas, PhD Law, PhD Geomatic Engineering, Ph.D. Chemical Engineering, MSc. Audiology, BSc. Materials Engineering, BSc. Ceramics Technology are accredited.

Some of the unaccredited programmes at the University of Ghana include; B.A. Sociology, Diploma in Environmental Health, M.A. Communication Studies, M.A. HIV and AIDS Management, Ph.D. Accounting.

While Ph.D. Statistics, PhD French, Master of Public Health, B.A. Chinese, Bachelor of Laws(LLB) are accredited.

Meanwhile, authorities of the two universities have blamed administrative lapses on the part of GTEC for the unaccredited status of some of the programmes they offer.