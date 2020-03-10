The Coalition of NGOs in Water & Sanitation (CONIWAS) and the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) are demanding the immediate payment of landfill operators in the country.

Failure on the part of government will result in huge sanitation crisis as the group is threatening to close down their facility.

Vice Chairman of CONIWAS, Atta Arhin revealed that, government owes landfill operators GH₵42 million.

This, he stated has made it difficult for waste managers to fulfill their mandates as many have halted operations and others on the verge of collapse.

Speaking at the first monthly Environmental Dialogue series in Accra, Mr. Arhin said the situation is affecting output of its members.

He cited among others the low tariffs, lack of government support in the area of taxes and tax exemptions as challenges facing the sector.

The CONIWAS Vice Chairman called on government to declare a presidential special initiative to target the expansion of toilet facilities in every home across the country.

“The government should take the bold decision and act to establish the National Sanitation Authority to support in streamlining policies and policy directions for a better tomorrow in the water and sanitation sector” he added.

Mr. Arhin also appealed to government to support the private sector to expand infrastructure in the industry to augment the few existing ones.