Senegal swimmers impressed as they swam at the Bukom International Pool to sweep gold medals at the 7th Africa Zone 2 Swimming Championship.

By the second day of the event, Senegal were leading with 19 gold medals, 13 silver medals, nine bronze medals totalling 41 medals; Nigeria was second with seven gold medals, 11 silver medals and nine bronze medals, making 27 medals; Ghana is at third position with three gold medals, seven silver medals and 13 bronze medals adding up to 23 medals.

Mali is fourth with three gold medals, one silver and seven bronze medals, making six medals, while Cameroun had two gold medals, three silver medals and no bronze to make five medals at fifth, then Niger has no gold nor silver, but one bronze.

The championship was exciting and thrilling to draw much more fans to the third day when Ghana’s Abeiku Jackson and his brothers, as well as Niklas Yeboah together with female stars, Zara Forson Nubia Adjei, Mayaa Ayawere, Nana Aba Asomening, Adoma Ababio and Rebecca Asare, made their presence felt and the national flag of Ghana went high on a few, but special occasions.

On the final day on Sunday, it was a sports tourism event at the Aqua Safari Resort where the open water race was held and dominated by the Senegalese.

Ghana’s Spain based Zara Forson, the reigning female champion was beaten by Unites States based Jeanne Bouthien of Senegal in an exhilarating race.