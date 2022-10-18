LaLiga hosts El Clasico viewing party for football lovers in Accra

Ghana, being one of the most passionate places for world football, hosted a very special event on Sunday, October 16, 2022, and the most popular match in football history was hosted by the Spanish Embassy in collaboration with LaLiga.

The event, which was held at the Garage, East Legon, had fans, journalists, and members of the diplomatic corps, ex-Black Stars players, Derek Boateng, Isaac Vorsah, Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Fatau Dauda as well as comedians SDK and Kalybos. In attendance was also LaLiga representative, Ayodeji Adegbnero.

The event was moderated by JoySports’ George Addor Jnr.

Welcoming guests to the event, the Ambassador of Spain to Ghana, Javier Gutierrez, said, “I think there are not many events like this. I feel very proud to be here with you in such a beautiful place.

“Despite the numerous challenges we are having in the world, football teaches us a good lesson such as the importance of cooperation in doing things peacefully and promoting good values. I am also happy that football in Ghana is also promoting those values just like in Spain.”

Adegbnero added, “It is good to be here in Ghana. This country is a very important market to LaLiga. Some both Ghana and Spain share is the passion and love for football which is we do this event to bring LaLiga close to the fans in Ghana.”

Guests at the event were treated to a private viewing of El Clásico which saw Real Madrid clinch a 3-1 victory over Barcelona thanks to goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo Goes.

Others who also predicted right the scoreline of the game were handed prizes at the end of the match.

The event was supported by the Embassy of Spain Accra, SuperSports, Ireva Sports Agency and Offshore Pharmacy.