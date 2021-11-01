A lady who faced her worst experience aboard a plane has cautioned travelers to be wary of strangers, as she recounts how her singular act of kindness almost landed her in trouble.

According to the lady, her decision to assist an old lady with her bag almost saw her in trouble, but for the timely intervention of another passenger.

Despite not revealing her identity, the victim narrated how her seat mate started an intense conversation with her after she helped deposit her bag at the luggage compartment.

Shortly afterwards, she said the woman feigned illness, when the pilot announced they were proceeding to a stop point at DXB.

The victim, who said she was almost panicking, alerted the stewardess to attend to the old lady.

Throughout that period, she said the woman kept referring to her as her daughter.

It was after the woman attempted to escape from the medical officers onboard the flight to Dubai that she said reality dawned on her that she was being framed.

With the help of another passenger, she said she explained to the stewards that she and the old lady were not related, in a bid to swerve arrest as hard drugs were found in the bag she assisted the old lady with.

As passengers waited for their luggage to come through, the victim said she heard another commotion; her new found friend was running, trying to escape the cabin crew.

She was however arrested and put in handcuffs, together with the victim.

At the police centre, she said the woman maintained her claims that they were related. She was however saved by grace when the old woman could no answer personal questions posed to her.

“By God’s grace, I had not even told her my first name! I was still asked to follow the police to a little room where I was questioned extensively.

Where did I meet her?…where did I board… where did she board etc And my luggage was extensively searched and dusted for fingerprint,” she wrote.

After the investigation, the lady was freed and she was advised her never ever to touch any luggage either in flight or at the airport.

“If you travel by air a lot, beware of over friendly chatty seat neighbors,” she advised, based on her experience.