A young lady believed to be in her twenties was caught by some residents of Nkawkaw for attempting to make away with GH¢40,000 she stole from a mobile money vendor.

The lady, under the pretext of withdrawing funds, sneakily snatched the money and hid it in her side bag.

She immediately attempted to leave the scene, unbeknownst that her actions have been captured on the stall’s CCTV.

The young thief was immediately apprehended by some residents who retrieved the stolen cash.

Despite being treated leniently, she was humiliated and hooted at by some onlookers who were attracted by the noise.

