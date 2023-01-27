A young Nigerian lady has indeed demonstrated a hungry man is an angry man after she bought chicken feed as gari.

In a viral video on social media, the irate lady said she went out to buy gari in the night.

She, however, realised it was chicken feed when she came home to prepare her soakings and eat.

In the video, though her face was not seen, she was heard expressing her anger when she poured the fake gari into her mug, mixed it with water and began stirring.

She had her peak milk powder and Milo which she was probably going to add.

The gari, which she expected to be white, had already turned brown even before she added anything to it.

The video shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja has sparked massive reactions.