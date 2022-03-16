#DropItChallenge has seen a lot of weird, creative and hilarious entries, all for the gram and trend purposes.

A Nigerian lady’s #DropItChallenge stunt against an empty tank has sparked hilarious comments from netizens.

The #DropItChallenge is a social media trend inspired by Beyonce’s song Partition. In a video from the incident shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, the lady faced an empty tank as she jumps on the trending challenge.

She did the challenge on a fallen tank. As she stooped low, the tank fell on her, disrupting her intended move.

The lady, however, got up from the fall immediately and did the challenge against the fallen tank.

It appeared the fall was orchestrated by one of her friends and she may have had prior knowledge of it.