The family of 90-year-old Akua Denteh who was lynched on suspicion of being a witch says the claim by one of her abusers that they are related is untrue.

The bereaved family says the general public should disregard claims by Latifa Bumaye that the late Akua Denteh is her grandmother.

In a short video in circulation after her arrest, the suspect said the deceased was her grandmother and that she was possessed and didn’t know she was abusing her.

According to the spokesperson of the family, Salami Mahama, the claim is false and unfortunate.

“She is nowhere related to us, we don’t know her and so she should stop peddling the lies.

“We are happy that the police have been able to effect some arrest and we still need the police not to relent in their efforts to apprehend the others,” he said.

Seven suspects including the two ladies who were seen flogging the old woman Latifa Bumaye and Sherina Mohammed aka Alhajia Fatima have since been arrested.

The first five, all male, have since been remanded into police custody by the Bole Magistrate court for conspiracy and murder.

Latifa Bumaye who was arrested last Friday also appeared before the same court and was remanded into police custody to reappear at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Spiritualist, Sherina Mohammed, who is the latest arrest in the act, will have her term in the same Bole Magistrate Court on Wednesday.