Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a lady, Idris Mary, for self-kidnapping in Akure with the help of her boyfriend.

The Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, said:

“On 10/08/2020, a complainant, who is the suspect’s mother, came to our station and reported that her daughter, one Idris Mary, left home and never returned.

Upon investigation, she was arrested and she confessed to have planned her fake kidnapping alongside Olawuse Victor, in order to extort money from her parents.

“I arranged the kidnap to get money from my parents because they are not taking proper care of me,” she said.

The police also paraded one Femi Eyinafe for allegedly abducting and having canal knowledge of a 16-year-old girl for three days.