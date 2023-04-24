A man, believed to be in his early 40s, a farm labourer, has allegedly butchered his farm owner in a bush at Mawaninnha in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased has been identified as a 53-year-old woman, Lydia Addo, popularly known as Sister Korkor, a farmer and a trader at Mawaninnha.

The deceased, according to reports, hired the labourer to take care of her cocoa farm in the area.

This was after the suspect told Korkor about his interest to work on the cocoa farm since it is the common work in the area.

The deceased agreed and decided to go and show him where her farm is, whilst going to the farm, the suspect allegedly hit the owner of the farm and she fell unconscious.

For about two days, Korkor was not found in the community.

However, the opinion leaders and the entire Mawaninnha community launched a search for her and subsequently, her lifeless body was found in the bush.

The police at Nyinahin command informed the family and the body was taken to the Bibiani Government Hospital for preservation and investigation.

Meanwhile, the suspect has not been found since the incident happened.

The Assemblyman for Mawaninnha electoral area, Eric Sarpong Nyantakyi, confirmed the sad incident to Adom News.

He has also appealed to the residents in neighbouring communities to offer any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect.