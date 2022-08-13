The Programmes Manager of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) is not surprised about the Special Prosecutor’s claim of alleged corrupt activities involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to Mary Awelana Addah, “we are all in this country and we know what is happening, so is not surprising that the OSP comes out with those findings.”

Earlier this week, the OSP published an investigative report which revealed that Labianca Group of Companies, a frozen foods company owned by a member of the Council of State, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh had a shortfall in import duties in excess of ¢1.074 million.

The OSP contended that Ms Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to get a favourable decision from the Customs Division.

However, the Customs Division has refuted the Special Prosecutor’s claim against some of its officials in the case of Labianca Company.

The Commissioner of Customs, Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), who was indicted in the report, accused the OSP of malicious intent with the aim to discredit the Customs officers.

But defending the OSP on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Madam Addah said the investigation is wholesome and a step in the right direction.

According to the anti-graft campaigner, the OSP findings were in the interest of the nation.

“I am very sure, that the SP who is a lawyer and working with a team of lawyers who understand the law will not just come out peddling falsehoods and making certain allegations which cannot meet the rigorous of the law.

“Let’s give him credence because he understands what he is doing,” she noted.

She, therefore, commended the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng for “taking this bold step” adding that “whoever who does not agree knows where to go.”