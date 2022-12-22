One of Ghana’s top hotels, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, has released its events for the festive period; from Christmas to the new year 2023.

The list of events comprises occasions for children, the family and the vibrant youth.

The line-up also names some top Ghanaian musicians as entertainers for some of the events such as the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’ Black Sherif, R2Bees, and Nigerian hitmaker ‘Runtown’, as some of the popular faces who will be present.

At the launch, the activities were as follows: 21st December 2022 – Black Sherif, 22nd December 2022 – Runtown, 23rd December King Promise, 25th December 2022 – Day Party & Bronya Feast, 26th December 2022 – R2Bees and Friends (evening) & ‘Family Fun Day on the Lawn (daytime),31st December 2022 – Bonfire & Grills Night, 1st January 2023 – Beach View Big Brunch, and 2nd January 2023 – New Year Comedy Night.

This December Every Friday African Cuisine Night with a Live Band.

Winner of the ‘Sales & Marketing Personality of the Year’ at this year’s ‘Golden Age Business & Creative Arts Awards’, the Sales & Marketing Manager for La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Valentine Appiah, explained why La Palm Royal Beach Hotel is the best option during this festive season.

“We have the lowest rates for our buffet and other food services in Accra. Also, our halls for rent are very negotiable as we seek the best for our clients always. Apart from safety, health ranks high on our menu. So, we still have Covid -19 and other sanitary protocols in place to ensure you are healthy at all times. And, for our guest who would be sleeping over, our staff and 24-hour security service are at your call”, he said.

La Palm Royal Beach Hotel is strategically situated at the beachside on the Teshie Nungua road in Ghana’s capital city Accra.

The 4-star hotel boasts of 175 rooms and a well spaced environment comprising a casino, swimming pool, a lawn by the beach, a large auditorium and a variety of meeting rooms.

It’s a household name as it has maintained its reputation as one of the leading hotels in Ghana since it’s inception in 1999 with names such as the Late Queen Elizabeth as part of its guest’s list.

