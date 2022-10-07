SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture sees champions Real Madrid travel to Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez to face Getafe in a Madrid derby on Saturday night.

Los Blancos have enjoyed a strong start to the season, but the Azulones are always fired up for a clash against the heavyweights and will aim to put a dent in their title defence.

“We know what Real Madrid does. We are not here to flatter the rival, but to encourage ourselves,” said Getafe manager Quique Sanchez Flores. “We know that when you have to play between two very important Champions League matches, obviously there are things to think about and balance.

“That is going through [Real manager Carlo] Ancelotti’s head, that is his game, the one that will play in his mind. We have a mind for ourselves. Our context is different. What they think will be fine, but we care about managing our players.”

Saturday also features Atletico Madrid at home to Girona and Athletic Bilbao visiting Sevilla, while the round opens on Friday with Valencia visiting Osasuna and looking to continue their progress under fiery manager Gennaro Gattuso.

“We have not found consistency, but I am happy with the effort of the players,” said the Italian tactician. “It will take time for the full potential of the team to emerge. When it does, we will be very tough to beat.”

Sunday is headlined by the late kick-off at Camp Nou which sees Barcelona host Celta Vigo, but the prior clash between Real Sociedad and Villarreal is equally intriguing – with Los Verdiblancos having enjoyed one of the best starts to a campaign in the club’s history.

“So far we are good, but that does not mean that we are going to continue well if we are not the same team with a spirit of important work and good performance,” said manager Manuel Pellegrini.

La Liga broadcast details, 7-10 October 2022

All times CAT

Friday 7 October

21:00: Osasuna v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 8 October

14:00: Almeria v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Atletico Madrid v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Getafe v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 9 October

14:00: Real Valladolid v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Cadiz v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Real Sociedad v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Barcelona v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 10 October