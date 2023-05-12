SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 34 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 12 to Monday 15 May 2023.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture is the ‘Derbi Barceloni’ between Espanyol and Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium. While the Blaugrana will finish top of the pile in Spain, the Periquitos want to ensure that they are not dragged into relegation trouble and will be hungry to defeat the visitors.

“The importance of the Derbi Barceloni is always very high,” said Espanyol striker Joselu. “We know the quality of our opponent and what they have achieved in La Liga this season. Still, we have to fight for our own ambitions and the pride of our supporters.”

Elsewhere, Real Madrid will have a derby clash against Getafe at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos would be forgiven for having one eye on their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie against Manchester City, but the Azulones should not be underestimated, given that they are another club fighting to secure survival.

Former Real player Borja Mayoral knows that Getafe will face a tough test in this all-Madrid clash: “The level they deliver is brutal and powerful in all situations. I look at the four defenders I’ll be facing who are strong, fast and handle space well.”

Atletico Madrid find themselves playing away to already-relegated Elche, while Real Sociedad will back themselves to beat mid-table Girona at home. In terms of qualification for the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, Real Betis will host Rayo Vallecano, while Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao will have a potential thriller at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Yellow Submarine manager Quique Setien has warned of the potency of Athletic: “They are a very strong team physically. They have alternatives in terms of dangerous situations. It’s very difficult to control them and they’re going to compromise us at many moments. Then we have to see what we can do with the ball. If we have pace and calmness, we’ll be able to hurt them.”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

La Liga broadcast details, 12-15 May 2023

All times CAT

Friday 12 May

21:00: Mallorca v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 13 May

14:00: Real Sociedad v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Osasuna v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Villarreal v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Real Madrid v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 14 May

14:00: Celta Vigo v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Elche v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Real Valladolid v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Espanyol v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 15 May

21:00: Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga