Real Madrid missed the chance to go top of La Liga with Zinedine Zidane’s side held to a goalless draw by second-bottom Osasuna in snowy conditions.

The postponement of Atletico Madrid’s home fixture against Athletic Club due to heavy snow in the capital gave Los Blancos the chance to leapfrog their rivals in the table, but they failed to take that opportunity.

Eden Hazard was handed his first league start of the season following a lengthy layoff due to injury, while Lucas Vazquez filled in at right back again with Dani Carvajal ruled out of the match through suspension.

The freezing conditions in Pamplona made things difficult for both sides. Goalscoring opportunities were at a premium in the opening 45 minutes as the players struggled for grip on the icey playing surface.

Marco Asensio had an excellent effort saved by Sergio Herrera, with Roberto Torres also coming close to finding the back of the net for the home side, but neither side could find the breakthrough as they were forced to settle for a point apiece.